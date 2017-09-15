Second Nature: The Legacy Of Ric Flair And The Rise Of Charlotte

– This laugh out loud, inspirational and gut-busting special treat was delivered by the 6-time World Champion and two-time WWE Hall of Fame Inductee “The Nature Boy” Ric Flair himself.

The well detailed book profiles Ric Flair, both personally and professionally, including his final WWE match in 2008. We get an inside look at the daughter of the most recognized Professional Wrestler of all time, as she gives her compelling story about breaking into the business. Charlotte recalls growing up with her famous father, “the dirtiest player in the game,” but now she’s ready to take the Flair name to new heights.

The book follows Ric’s amazing life story and his life away from the cameras, including his struggles, family tragedy and through his retirement. The book also covers the tragic death of his son, Reid, who had hopes of following his Father’s legendary footsteps.

“Ric looked like a tycoon as he stepped out of his limo or private jet, wearing alligator shoes, a diamond ring on his finger, and a gold Rolex on his wrist. In the squared circle, he was the sixty-minute man who was always in peak physical condition. On the microphone, when he spoke, he was mesmerizing. To many, including my dad, Ric epitomized evil and opulence of the 1980s. To me, he was “Slick Ric,” the coolest cat on the planet. Whether you loved him or hated him, he was the biggest star in the industry and one of the most recognizable people alive.”

– Paul “Triple H” Levesque

Readers are offered an exciting adventure filled with many memorable stories!

