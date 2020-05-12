ProWrestling.com
Double Or Nothing

Second Participant In The AEW Double Or Nothing Casino Ladder Match Confirmed

AEW

AEW has confirmed a second name for the upcoming Casino ladder match that is set to take place at AEW’s Double Or Nothing PPV event on Saturday, May 23rd.

Chicago’s own, Colt Cabana is going to be taking part in the match, where the winner will earn a future AEW World Championship match. Darby Allin has also already been confirmed as a participant.

Below is the confirmed match card so far for the PPV:

AEW World Championship Match 
Jon Moxley (c) vs Brodie Lee

TNT Championship Match 
Cody vs Lance Archer

Casino Ladder Match 
Darby Allin vs Colt Cabana vs ??

MJF vs Jungle Boy