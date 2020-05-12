Second Participant In The AEW Double Or Nothing Casino Ladder Match Confirmed

AEW has confirmed a second name for the upcoming Casino ladder match that is set to take place at AEW’s Double Or Nothing PPV event on Saturday, May 23rd.

Chicago’s own, Colt Cabana is going to be taking part in the match, where the winner will earn a future AEW World Championship match. Darby Allin has also already been confirmed as a participant.

Your second entrant in the Casino Ladder Match is @ColtCabana!

Is he your pick to win?

Order Double or Nothing on Saturday, May 23rd, via @brlive nationwide or @FiteTV for our international fans. pic.twitter.com/NlaObHub1y — All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) May 11, 2020

Below is the confirmed match card so far for the PPV:

AEW World Championship Match

Jon Moxley (c) vs Brodie Lee

TNT Championship Match

Cody vs Lance Archer

Casino Ladder Match

Darby Allin vs Colt Cabana vs ??

MJF vs Jungle Boy