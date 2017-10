The following contains a spoiler for tonight’s WWE Raw taking place at the Pepsi Center in Denver, Colorado:

According to PWInsider.com, a segment will air on WWE Raw tonight featuring Enzo Amore addressing the entire WWE Cruiserweight Division.

The segment will join already announced segments including Braun Strowman vs Seth Rollins, and Roman Reigns vs The Miz for the IC Title.

Be sure to join us tonight at 8pm EST for complete, LIVE coverage of WWE Raw!