Semi-Final Matches Confirmed For The Women’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic
After more matches took place on WWE’s 205 Live, the semi-finals of the Women’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic have been set.
The episode saw Shotzi Blackheart and Ember Moon compete against Marina Shafir and Zoey Stark, with Moon and Shotzi making their way into the next round.
This has set the semi-final matches as Blackheart and Moon will face Candice LeRae and Indi Hartwell. Meanwhile, in the other side of the bracket, Kacy Catanzaro and Kayden Carter will team up to face Dakota Kai and Raquel Gonzalez.
The finals are set to take place at the upcoming WWE NXT Takeover on Sunday, February 14.
Bruce Prichard Reflects On Shane McMahon Leaving WWE In 2009
Bruce Prichard recently spoke in-depth about Shane McMahon’s decision to leave WWE back in 2009, reflecting on that choice.
During the latest episode of Something To Wrestle With Bruce Prichard, Bruce discussed Shane’s decision to walk away from WWE, with Bruce believing he just wanted to give that character a rest to focus on other projects.
“Well, I think that Shane was looking at doing other things behind the scenes and devoting more time to that. The character needed a rest.
“It was a culmination of a lot of different things, but most importantly, he had other duties that he really wanted to focus on as well.”
Bruce also put over Shane for his work rate and his hard work to get in shape and ready to make an impact when he wrestles.
“When Shane trained to get into the ring…Kurt Angle also trained like a maniac, but Shane McMahon’s training to get into the ring was–you talk about intensity. He was intensity personified.
“Shane busted his a** every day and every night. If Shane had extra time, he would call my brother, Tom, and say, ‘Hey, can we get in the ring?’ Shane put the work in. He busted his a** with any and everybody that would get in the ring and work with him.” (H/T to WrestlingInc.com for the transcriptions)
Daniel Bryan Claims Roman Reigns Doesn’t Wrestle With His Heart
Daniel Bryan appeared on WWE Talking Smack this week, giving his honest thoughts about Roman Reigns and how he wrestles.
Bryan has been making it clear for weeks that he wants to face Roman Reigns for the WWE Championship and during his appearance on the show, he spoke about the Tribal Chief.
Daniel Bryan gave his honest thoughts about Roman Reigns, reflecting on the infamous 2015 Royal Rumble where Roman won, despite the fans vocally supporting Bryan.
“There’s a couple things that you got wrong, and it has to do with motivation and what drives me. I’m not interested in glory. I’m not interested in the adulation of the fans, despite all the yes chants. Do you know what I loved? I loved when we were at the Performance Center, wrestling in front of zero people with zero noise, just wrestling. Do you know what made people love me? I don’t know if you remember the 2015 Royal Rumble? I don’t know if you remember that? I lost, very quickly. That’s the one that Roman Reigns won. It was in Philadelphia. I was in the ring for maybe 5 minutes. 5 minutes total in that Royal Rumble, but when Roman Reigns won, everybody booed. The Rock congratulated him. The Rock saying, “oh man, you’re the man,” and The Rock putting Roman over, people booed.”
Bryan then spoke about how he believes the reason for that situation is that Roman Reigns doesn’t wrestle with any heart.
“I have a theory as to why that is, and it’s this. I think you’re right, Roman Reigns might be the best right now. He’s performing at a whole different level than everybody else, but he doesn’t wrestle with his heart. It’s a facade, always has been. He came out there when he debuted in this company wearing a vest, a bulletproof vest so you couldn’t see his heart. I have a theory that why they connected with me, this happens every night, I put my heart out there. That happened on SmackDown, right. I’ve been wrestling for 21 years, Paul. You go out there and you’ve been out there for 30 minutes,45 minutes, a lot of guys that have been in this business as long as I have, they’d get on the apron. I get in there with a chance to fight The Miz, who I absolutely hate, and there’s no place in the world I’d rather be. So the big difference is not about who’s the best or who wants glory, it’s who’s willing to go out there and fight with heart.” (H/T to Fightful.com for the transcriptions)
Stephanie McMahon Reveals WWE Has Plans To Return To One-Night WrestleMania’s
It appears that fans shouldn’t get used to two-night WWE WrestleMania’s just yet, according to Stephanie McMahon.
WWE made history in 2020 by having the first-ever two-night WWE WrestleMania event, with the company spreading the show out over the course of two nights. Of course, this was something that happened due to COVID-19, with the show happening inside the WWE Performance Center with no fans.
WWE recently revealed the next three WWE WrestleMania locations, and it has already been confirmed that WWE WrestleMania 37 will once again be a two-night event this year. WWE plans to have a limited number of fans at the shows, which will spread across two nights at Raymond James Stadium.
But when speaking with TV Insider, Stephanie McMahon revealed that WWE is planning to return the show to just one night in the future.
“We want to maximize the value. The two nights are unique to the times. [We have plans] to go back to one night for future WrestleMania events, but of course we will see what happens this year. We want to deliver the best possible value we can for our fans who are hopefully able to attend and for those watching all around the world,” she said.
