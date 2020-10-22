Semifinal Round Matches Set For AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament

We have an update on the AEW World Championship Eliminator Tournament, which kicked off tonight on an all new episode of AEW Dynamite.

As previously reported, Joey Janella was pulled from the tournament as a precaution, as he recently came into contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19. He was replaced in the first round by tag team partner Sonny Kiss.

Kenny Omega defeated Sonny Kiss in a matter of mere seconds, delivering his patented V-Trigger and the One-WInged Angel with ease to move on to the semifinals. In fact, Omega’s uncharacteristically elaborate and flashy pre-match entrance took much, much longer than the match itself.

In an absolutely epic battle between brothers, Rey Fenix defeated Pentagon Jr. and will move on to the next round to battle Kenny Omega, who just so happens to also be the AAA Mega Champion.

On the other side of the bracket, Hangman Page defeated Colt Cabana to advance. He will move on to face Wardlow, who defeated Jungle Boy in a major first round victory.

The finals of the tournament will take place on Saturday, November 7 at AEW Full Gear.