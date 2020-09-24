Serena Deeb Pulls Herself From Upcoming PPV Match As COVID-19 Precaution

All Elite Wrestling star Serena Deeb released a statement on social media on Thursday officially pulling herself from next week’s UWN Primetime Live pay-per-view.

“Earlier this week, I came into contact with an individual who later tested positive for COVID-19. I am taking extra precaution and will be self-quarantining for 10 days.” “Due to this, I unfortunately have to postpone the match at Primetime Live next week with Allysin Kay. I offer my utmost apologies for this. This is a serious matter, and the health and safety of everyone involved always comes first.”

Deeb, who signed with AEW after a stand-out performance with NWA Women’s World Champion Thunder Rosa, was scheduled to wrestle the former champion, Allysin Kay.

You can watch the United Wrestling Network’s four-week collaboration with the National Wrestling Alliance every Tuesday night this month on FITE TV.