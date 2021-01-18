Serena Deeb Reflects On If She Would Ever Have Left WWE

Serena Deeb is currently thriving as the NWA Women’s Champion, but she admitted that she may never have left WWE had she not been released.

Deeb was cut by WWE during the start of the pandemic when WWE released a mass of talent. But when speaking with the AEW Unrestricted podcast she admitted that had she not been released, she likely would have stayed with the company.

“I’ve thought a lot about that too. I think the answer is no,” Deeb admitted. “I was embracing that chapter. It seemed like I was following the path of what seemed right in my life. When I was offered the coaching job, it felt really right, and I thought, ‘Well, I got to do a lot in this business, more than a lot of people.’ I felt like it might be more of my time to give back in that way. For me, it was just a matter of following the path. The path seemed like that was right for me at that time.”

Deeb wrestled a few matches for WWE in the Mae Young Classic but was primarily used as a coach at the WWE Performance Center, and the current AEW star spoke about her love for that role.

“I absolutely love coaching,” Deeb expressed. “I feel like I was really lucky to have some of the best training at OVW and even FCW a little bit later down the road, and so it was really cool to be a coach and kind of teach the same lessons that were taught to me. I could hear Rip Rogers’ voice in my head all the time. Al Snow, Danny Davis, I could hear them as I’m coaching, and that was really cool and kind of full circle getting to carry on the values and beliefs that were taught to me. “And I learned a lot. There’s an interesting dynamic going from being a wrestler — as a wrestler, you could be relatively selfish. You have to think about yourself, your own career, all these things related to you. And then when I was coaching, back there, I was responsible for now all these women, and from a physical standpoint, keeping them safe in the ring, from a mental and emotional standpoint, keeping them sane, keeping them positive, keeping them encouraged in a climate where that is hard to do. “I learned a lot about other people. I love helping people, and I see myself, eventually, coaching down the line or continuing to kind of put tidbits of it here and there because it’s something I really enjoy. And I’d like to, potentially, do more seminars and things like that because coaching really resonates with me.”

Even though Deeb admitted she wouldn’t have left WWE, when reflecting on her release, she claimed it was the best thing that ever happened to her.