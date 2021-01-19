Serena Deeb Reflects On Working With CM Punk & What She Learned From Him

Serena Deeb recently spoke with the AEW Unrestricted podcast where she reflected on her time working with CM Punk in WWE.

The current NWA Women’s Champion was part of the Straight Edge Society in WWE, and she discussed what it was like working with CM Punk during that period.

“It was a learning experience working with somebody like Punk. He has a very strong personality, and he has very strong beliefs, so he will fight for those beliefs until the day he dies and he will not apologize for it. I think that’s what got him really far in wrestling and gave him a lot of success. Not only that, but that’s a quality that I think really worked for him. He would speak up, and he would speak his mind. If he didn’t like something, he would communicate that. There were several times when he didn’t like something and it was changed.”

Serena then spoke about what she learned from Punk during that time period, and what her favorite moment of managing him was.