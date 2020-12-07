Serena Deeb Reveals She Knew Rhea Ripley Would Become A Star

Away from that, WWE’s flagship shows WWE Raw and WWE SmackDown began the build towards the final PPV event of the year, WWE TLC. Therefore it was an important week, but which show managed to deliver?

4. WWE NXT

To say it was the go-home episode for Takeover, WWE NXT wasn’t as strong as it could have been this time around. The show felt like it had a lot of filler packed into it, and even though it was all good, like the Jake Atlas and Tony Nese match, it didn’t necessarily push Takeover.

The show set up a couple of matches with Tommaso Ciampa and Timothy Thatcher and Cameron Grimes facing Dexter Lumis, but those segments just didn’t have the heat needed to really get fans attached.

While a ladder match is usually a lot of fun, the main event fell flat simply because it was repetitive of the week before. The in-ring action was good between Shotzi Blackheart and Raquel Gonzalez, but two ladder matches in two weeks is overkill.

3. WWE Raw

The red brand delivered a fairly consistent and enjoyable three hours of television this week, with everything driving the show forwards towards WWE TLC. The opening segment was a lot of fun between Randy Orton and Alexa Bliss, with this feeling fresh and exciting as the mind games continue to be played.

The in-ring action was solid all the way throughout as well. The triple threat #1 contenders match delivered, as expected, while Slapjack and Ricochet had a fun encounter and Cedric Alexander and Xavier Woods brought the fire in a really hard-hitting match.

WWE did a great job with the Money in the Bank and Miz generally this week. There were several segments that all built towards the main event, and when AJ Styles took out Drew, it was believable that a cash-in could happen. It provided a really thrilling finish to the show, wrapping up a great episode.

2. WWE SmackDown

Much like the red brand, WWE SmackDown also pushed things towards WWE TLC very nicely, particularly between Kevin Owens and Roman Reigns. The opening segment with them was tremendous, with KO clearly finding his groove once again with some great confidence.

That continued into the main event tag team match and having Roman stand tall, having taught Jey and KO a lesson really pushed him as an elite force. The Bayley and Natalya match was a bust, and the booking of Bayley, in general, was certainly questionable, as WWE would be smarter having her remain strong, so when Bianca Belair does beat her, it means more.

Elsewhere, Carmella and Sasha Banks had a nice segment, which is a fresh feud, pls the six-man tag that was a tribute to Pat Patterson was fantastic. It was also nice to see Wesley Blake and Steve Cutler back, working alongside Corbin. They didn’t deserve to be cut out for the behavior of others, so that’s good to see, plus, that trio could be a lot of fun to watch develop.

1. AEW Dynamite

Was it ever in question which show was the best this week? AEW promised a big event with the Winter Is Coming show, and Tony Khan and his team certainly delivered. It was one of the most newsworthy shows of the year, with the shocking debut of Sting obviously being at the heart of that, which was an epic moment.

The opening battle royal was a lot of fun, with Miro, in particular, having an impressive performance here, looking as dominant as people have been hoping for. Plus, the tag team match was also a really great back and forth battle.

Of course, the main event was also a huge match. Jon Moxley and Kenny Omega had a really good, competitive encounter for the World Title. But it was the final angle that got people talking, with Don Callis having an impact (see what I did there), in the finish, opening up a working relationship between AEW and Impact Wrestling which was certainly piqued the interest of fans.

Fourth place=1 point

Third place=2 points

Second place=3 points

First place=4 points

2020 results (each week, the points tally will be added up below):

WWE Raw- 104

WWE NXT- 145

AEW Dynamite- 135

WWE SmackDown- 100