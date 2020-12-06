Serena Deeb might be the current NWA Women’s Champion, but that doesn’t mean she has settled, as she has her eye on another title as well.

Serena has thrived in recent months since appearing on AEW, and during an interview on the Women’s Wrestling Talk podcast, she discussed how her original AEW appearance came about, admitting it was very last minute.

“The call from AEW was I mean, when I say last second, it was like about 48 hours before the Dynamite match. It was sort of like an inquiry as to… would it something I’m interested in, is it what I’m prepared for and looking for at the moment. I went into it with this mindset of, I’m going to make the best of this opportunity… you know, try to go out there and have a great match. And I didn’t foresee anything coming because I was just focused on that experience. And making that as awesome as I could. Obviously, it went really well and things were really positive moving forward from that. So, like I said everything else that happened since then has been happening really fast. The opportunity to work with NWA was absolutely like, just an honor and amazing.”

Deeb holds the NWA Women’s Championship currently, but during the interview, she admitted that she is interested in winning the AEW Women’s Championship as well, currently held by Hikaru Shida.

“That is absolutely what I’m gunning for. I think, you know, it would be really powerful to hold two championships at the same time especially for two of the top companies in the world. When I first joined the AEW roaster, I 100% had my sights set on being the champion. Then there was a crossover with NWA and I started doing stuff with them. So, it’s 100% what I’m looking at and where I’m looking at going.” (H/T to Fightful.com for the transcriptions.)

You can see the full interview with the NWA Women’s Champion below: