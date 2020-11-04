Serena Deeb To Defend NWA Women’s Title Against Former Knockouts Champion At AEW Full Gear

It’s safe to say that Serena Deeb has fully rebounded from losing her job during WWE’s controversial cutbacks at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In September she was brought into AEW Dynamite to make then-NWA Women’s World Champion Thunder Rosa look like a million bucks heading into a title match at All Out. She did such a great job fans raved about the match, leading to a contract and a win over KiLynn King on Dark.

In October, Deeb defeated Thunder Rosa on UWN Prime Time Live to capture the NWA title. She then brought the belt back to Dynamite, defending it against stand-out newcomer Leyla Hirsch.

This Saturday at AEW Full Gear, Serena Deeb will defend the NWA Women’s World Championship against the woman who dropped the belt to Thunder Rosa at the start of the year- the former Knockouts Champion Allysin Kay! The match will take place on the free Buy In pre-show ahead of the pay-per-view.