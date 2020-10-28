Serena Deeb To Defend NWA Women’s Title On AEW Dynamite Tonight

As previously reported, Serena Deeb defeated Thunder Rosa on Tuesday night at the UWN Prime Time Live pay-per-view to capture the NWA Women’s World title.

All Elite Wrestling has announced that Deeb’s very first title defense will actually take place on AEW Dynamite tonight. Her opponent will be “Legit” Leyla Hirsch, who debuted on AEW DARK last night, and recently worked the SHIMMER and Black Label Pro shows at The Collective.

