Serpentico has officially confirmed that he has signed a contract with All Elite Wrestling, issuing an exclusive statement to Gary Cassidy of Inside The Ropes, who has also confirmed the news with the company itself.

Serpentico debuted on the March 18 edition of AEW DARK using the name Jon Cruz, and returned on a more consistent basis in May. He has since compiled more than 20 appearances for the promotion, including a pre-show match against the “Bad Boy” Joey Janela at All Out.