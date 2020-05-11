Seth Rollins Admits He Was “Dead In The Water” Following WWE Hell In A Cell

WWE fans certainly remember the 2019 WWE Hell In A Cell PPV and few have fond memories of the match that headlined the show between Seth Rollins and The Fiend.

The match was a major turning point in Seth Rollins’ career and it started to make the fans sour towards him, which led to his eventual heel turn.

During a recent interview with talkSPORT, Rollins himself reflected on how tough the angle was, admitting he felt like a scapegoat in the situation as he couldn’t do anything.