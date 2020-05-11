Seth Rollins Admits He Was “Dead In The Water” Following WWE Hell In A Cell

WWE fans certainly remember the 2019 WWE Hell In A Cell PPV and few have fond memories of the match that headlined the show between Seth Rollins and The Fiend.
The match was a major turning point in Seth Rollins’ career and it started to make the fans sour towards him, which led to his eventual heel turn.
During a recent interview with talkSPORT, Rollins himself reflected on how tough the angle was, admitting he felt like a scapegoat in the situation as he couldn’t do anything.
“At the end of the day, there’s no real nice way to put it, I was dead in the water after Hell in a Cell,” said Rollins. “A lot of that was nothing that I could control. I was left out there as a bit of a scapegoat in that situation and there was nothing I could do about it, but I was the one that had to face the scrutiny.
"No one really cared about me at that point in time, or about how I was feeling or about what really went into that moment, that night, and everything that went along with it."