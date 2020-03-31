Seth Rollins Admits That He Wasn’t Excited About Turning Heel Again

Seth Rollins might be doing a great job as a heel once again in WWE, but during a recent interview he admitted turning heel didn’t excite him.

The Monday Night Messiah spoke with the Cheap Heat With Peter Rosenberg show and discussed turning heel and how the situation with The Fiend forced it to happen.

Rollins said: “No, it wasn’t something that I was excited about out of the gate. I felt like I got a raw end of the deal when it came to what I was doing at the time, the position that I was put in with The Fiend, with the character there. The Hell In A Cell and the Super ShowDown matches. Actually, I had just come off what I thought was an incredible match and long story with Brock Lesnar from SummerSlam and I thought maybe the wrong audience was chiming in a little too loudly. So we ended up going in a different direction and The Monday Night Messiah character was born.”

