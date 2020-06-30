Seth Rollins Believes Becky Lynch Will Return, Talks Working With Murphy & Theory, More

The Monday Night Messiah, Seth Rollins, recently spoke with the New York Post where he discussed Becky Lynch’s future in the wrestling industry.

The Man was last seen the night after WWE Money In The Bank where she vacated her WWE Raw Women’s Championship, announcing that she is pregnant. However, Seth Rollins doesn’t believe we have seen the last of her inside a WWE ring.

“Oh yea, I expect so. Obviously that’s gonna be up to her and how she feels. Who knows what happens after childbirth once she becomes a mother, I don’t know. I believe she has aspirations to return. I think she would rather go out on her own terms whenever that time may be as opposed to stepping away for a child. I think she has aspirations to return, but I don’t know. Things can change between now and December.”

Seth Rollins also spoke about his own run in WWE at the moment, discussing his time working with both Murphy and Austin Theory.

“They’ve got all the tools. They’ve got the look, the work ethic, the drive, they’ve got the mental capacity to be great in this industry and we all need people to help us and guide us along the way. Triple H took me under his wing in “The Authority” and kind of showed me the ropes. So now it’s my duty to pass on that information the best way I know how. I learned from Randy (Orton) and Triple H and Kane to an extent, so to be in the opposite position now where I am the teacher, I think Murphy and Theory like I said, they have all the tools and it’s just a matter of giving them the right information on guiding them on their path to success. They are both going to be future stars in our industry I hope.”

Rollins also gave his thoughts on the recent COVID-19 testing, admitting the situation has been a struggle and that communication hasn’t always been perfect. However, Rollins believes WWE has got some good stuff coming up in how it plans to deal with the pandemic.