Seth Rollins Believes Dominik Mysterio Has “All The Potential In The World”

Seth Rollins appeared on Talking Smack recently and discussed his current storyline with the Mysterio Family, praising Dominik.

Rollins and the Mysterio family have been feuding for several months now and it has continued since they were all drafted to WWE SmackDown. During his Talking Smack appearance, Seth made it clear he doesn’t want to split the family apart, but he does want Dominik to realize the truth about the greater good.

“No, no, no, not split apart. I mean, I would love for Dominik to kind of see the light, to understand things the way Murphy has now come to understand things. Sometimes it takes — it’s a difficult process to learn the things we need to learn to set us on the right path. We all make mistakes. All of us, none of us are infallible. We all make mistakes and it takes time to figure out who we are and who we want to be. Dominik is a young man, an extremely talented young man with all the potential in the world. I think in time he will come to realize the truth about the greater good. Whether that’s sooner than later, that’s not for me to say,” said Seth. (H/T to Fightful.com for the transcriptions).

Seth Rollins will be competing at WWE Survivor Series later this month, when he is part of the 5 vs. 5 elimination match, after he qualified for Team SmackDown recently.