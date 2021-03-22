Seth Rollins Believes WWE Fastlane Proves WWE Has The Best Wrestling In The World

Seth Rollins was clearly impressed by what he saw at WWE Fastlane, taking to Twitter to praise the roster after the show.

Rollins stated that the show proved that WWE has the best wrestling in the world, claiming everyone busted their humps and that he was proud.

WHAT A PPV! @WWE IS THE BEST WRESTLING IN THE WORLD! EVERYONE BUSTED THEIR HUMPS TONIGHT!#proud #WWEFastlane — Seth Rollins (@WWERollins) March 22, 2021

Rollins himself was in action last night where he defeated Shinsuke Nakamura, and Seth stated that he hopes Cesaro watched it and won’t ever disrespect him again. He is currently rumored to be facing Cesaro at WWE WrestleMania 37 this year.