Seth Rollins Claims The Women Have Been “Lagging Behind Charlotte Flair & Becky Lynch”

Seth Rollins spoke with TalkSPORT where he discussed the women’s division of WWE, admitting that others have lagged being Becky Lynch and Charlotte.

The likes of Bayley, Asuka, and Sasha Banks have been the top names in WWE completely recently, dominating tons of segments. However, Seth Rollins believes that the women have been lacking behind Charlotte and Becky for some time.

“I think it’s no secret that Bayley and Sasha [Banks] have done their god damnedest to fill in with Becky being out and the women’s division just being wide open. Charlotte Flair being out now too. “The women have been lagging behind Becky and Charlotte for some time and now it’s time for them to step up and do their thing. Asuka has stepped up too, as well, but I do think Bayley and Sasha have been great. They’ve filled that void as best as they possibly can and have been working like crazy as Tag Team champs and now RAW and SmackDown champs.” (H/T to Cultaholic.com for the transcriptions.)

Rollins then went on to discuss WWE building new stars for the future of the company, which is something that he believes needs to happen, especially with some wrestlers missing time due to COVID-19.

“I think the emphasis is still on building stars for the future. Particularly during this time when there’s a lot of performers who are either opting out for their own safety or they are people that are getting sick here and there, so we’re missing a lot of our top-tier talent due to various circumstances. “But the emphasis is still certainly on building future stars and I don’t want Paul Heyman’s departure to be a reason why anybody thinks that that’s not the case, because it definitely is the case.”