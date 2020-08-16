Seth Rollins Comments On His WWE SummerSlam Match Becoming A Street Fight

Seth Rollins has reacted to WWE’s decision to make his WWE SummerSlam match with Dominik Mysterio to a street fight.

Originally, the match was set so that Dominik Mysterio could use weapons during it, with Rollins giving him a distinct advantage. However, WWE has since announced it will be a street fight, which opens things up for Rollins as well.

The WWE Superstar commented on the change on social media, stating that it isn’t often a career begins and ends on the same night, clearly hinting that he will try to retire Dominik.