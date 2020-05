It looks like Seth Rollins will no longer be “burning it down” every week on Monday Night Raw. The prophetic, so-called “Monday Night Messiah” debuted a new entrance at WWE Money in the Bank that’s a bit more in line with his current gimmick.

Rollins unsuccessfully challenged Drew McIntyre for the WWE Championship during the pay-per-view in a hard fought, deeply physical match, but he took the Scottish juggernaut to the absolute limit before getting caught with the Claymore.