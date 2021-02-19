WWE
Seth Rollins Discusses Ben Carter’s Rise In WWE: “I’m Very Proud Of Him”
Seth Rollins recently appeared on WWE’s The Bump where he spoke about Ben Carter’s journey in WWE NXT UK so far.
Carter trained under Seth Rollins at his Black and Brave Wrestling Academy, and he became the first trainee to receive a deal with WWE. So far, he has thrived in WWE NXT UK, impressing with his in-ring ability, and Seth spoke about how proud he is of his work so far.
“It’s great, man. I’m so proud of him and how quickly it happened for him as far as getting signed and coming onto the scene in NXT UK and just making a huge impact right out of the gate. Is extremely impressive, I had to spend two years in WWE developmental before I even had a chance to do something like that and so it’s really impressive to see. I’m so proud of him and it’s just the tip of the iceberg. We’ve been running the school now for 7 years or so, we got tons of graduates who are just right there on the coast and you’re going to see a lot of names in the independent scene as well, when the independent scene starts back up again hopefully in the summer but, man I’ve got a lot of talented young men and women down here. It’s a really good feeling to watch them succeed.
“Talking to Ben Carter when he was negotiating with WWE what’s so funny to me because it reminded me of when I was doing it a decade ago and just to see if it would dream and to know that you played a small part in that is a really cool thing.” (H/T to Fightful.com for the transcriptions)
A standout trainee of @WWERollins, @bencarterbxb, has been tearing it up on #NXTUK and Seth couldn't be any prouder!#WWETheBump pic.twitter.com/OeARJ95Ugw
— WWE’s The Bump (@WWETheBump) February 17, 2021
WWE
Booker T Reveals Which Wrestler He Would Build A Company Around
There are a lot of talented wrestlers around right now, but for Booker T there is one man who stands out, that he’d book a company around.
On his Hall Of Fame podcast, Booker T revealed he would book a promotion around AJ Styles if he had the option. He stated that he’s well seasoned and is someone who has had the in-ring career to back it up.
“I have one guy that I could have as my right hand man, and I’m starting a big promotion, it would be AJ Styles. Just because AJ Styles has been around for a very long time. AJ Styles is a guy who had the in-ring career, but he was there watching it back when WCW was at its end.
AJ Styles was a guy in that locker room back then, he’s been a guy who’s on this journey for a long time. He’s a guy that’s well seasoned, gone all over the world. To have him affirm things for me would be very very important. That’s what I look for in trying to create a promotion, having guys like that around to be able to help me out.” (H/T to WrestlingInc.com for the transcriptions)
WWE
Sami Zayn Believes His Intercontinental Championship Run Is Some Of His Best Work
Sami Zayn reflected on his recent run as Intercontinental Champion, discussing how proud he was of the work he put in.
Sami held the title for 89 days before dropping it to the current holder, Big E, and he certainly put together an entertaining run during that time. When speaking with Fox Sports, Sami admitted he thinks it’s some of his best work in WWE.
“Oh, yeah, thrilled. I think that’s—I really think it’s some of the best work I’ve ever done. Certainly from a character perspective, and definitely as a bad guy, a heel. Cause I was a good guy forever and then all of a sudden to be doing this. I was really, really proud of the work I did from, really, maybe August of 2019 when I first started aligning with Shinsuke and I first started calling myself “The Great Liberator” and all that stuff.”
“It’s funny that you say it’s getting under people’s skin. I actually get that comment a lot. “Cut your hair. Shave your beard.” What’s your problem? What do you care? It’s the strangest thing. It offends people to be this unkempt. It offends people.
“But, no, it’s actually more just cause I think I’m going bald and I’ve never had long hair. And I said, “Well, if you’re ever going to do it, now’s the time. I’m getting older. I’m starting to see it thin out a little bit.” I said, “I’ve never had it, I’m starting to see it thin out a little bit. I’ve never had it, let’s go for it.”
“Then, because of the nature of my character, it just looked better to keep it looking crazy versus putting product in it. If I was a good guy, I don’t think it would work as well.”
WWE
Indi Hartwell Admits She Didn’t Believe She Was Good Enough To Join ‘The Way’
Indi Hartwell has recently been thriving as a member of The Way, but she admitted that she originally doubted if she should be involved.
The Way has been one of the top factions in WWE NXT since its inception, but she admitted to Newshub that she didn’t initially think she was good enough to be involved.
“It was really humbling to me that the company trusted me in that situation at this early stage of my career. Johnny and Candice are exceptional talents and I can’t even quantify how much I am learning from them every day. And that’s not just in-ring stuff. They are both so well-rounded as performers, so my promo work has to be up to scratch to hang with them and that’s been a big focus for me. Honestly, I didn’t think I was good enough to be in a program with Johnny and Candice, but I am so happy with how the storyline is playing out and the best is yet to come for us.”
Hartwell then spoke about the influences she had early on in wrestling, with the NXT Takeover: Brooklyn match between Sasha Banks and Bayley being an influence for her, and she admitted she’d like to work with them down the line.
“That was it. I always loved pro wrestling growing up. But that moment it turned from a dream into a passion and at age 19, I knew that nothing was going to stop me from doing it, and I signed up for wrestling school the next day. It’s really cool now that five-six years later I have the chance to very soon – hopefully – work with those two. I’m walking in their footsteps now and hopefully, I’ll walk alongside them in the future.” (H/T to POST Wrestling for the transcriptions)
