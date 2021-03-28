It’s WrestleMania season, which means everything is being thrown at the wall for the wrestling world right now. With WWE pushing towards its biggest show of the year, all of their shows were centered around the upcoming show, as The Road To WrestleMania continues to heat up.

Meanwhile, away from the WWE bubble, both IMPACT Wrestling and AEW Dynamite continue to thrive with fantastic content, making the most of the popular rise at the moment. But out of all the shows this week, which one was the greatest?

6. WWE NXT UK

With only an hour to play with, every episode of WWE NXT UK has to squeeze as much in as possible. However, when the show isn’t jam-packed with quality, it does show. The show kicked off with an episode of Supernova Sessions, and while this was arguably the best there’s been so far, this talk show just isn’t connecting in the way it should.

There were plenty of short matches on this show, with Joseph Conners and Jack Starz being the pick of the bunch. The Hunt was able to look dominant, but would arguably have benefited from that match being even quicker and more ruthless.

Isla Dawn getting to shine is great, but it’s important not to rush her straight into a title match. The main event continued Ilja Dragunov’s battle with aggression. Overall, what was on display was solid enough, but there was nothing ‘must-see’ on this show, and it’s a shame neither WALTER nor Rampage Brown were involved to push their story a little more.

5. WWE Raw

This show started well with Sheamus and Bobby Lashley having a competitive encounter, even though it was a little repetitive from the previous week. Meanwhile, Asuka and Peyton Royce had a brilliant match together, with Rhea Ripley’s debut instantly making her feel like a star. However, running a gauntlet or something else would’ve been a nice way to build her to being number one contender.

The Miz and John Morrison built the match with Bad Bunny in an entertaining manner, even if it was a little silly. The promos between AJ Styles and The New Day were very funny, while his match with Kofi Kingston was also excellent.

The only problem was the show ended fairly flat. The Shane McMahon and Braun Strowman storyline continue to be a complete mess, and that’s putting it lightly. Meanwhile, the closing segment of the show with The Fiend and Randy Orton just wasn’t that entertaining, which is a shame because a hot angle to finish would’ve helped this show tremendously.

4. IMPACT Wrestling

It was another impressive episode for IMPACT Wrestling which developed plenty of storylines well. Kenny Omega’s appearance was great, and it pushed his match with Rich Swann nicely, which is one of the biggest matches in recent years for the company.

The segment with Matt Cardona was also excellent, with his character work continuing to be impressive so far in IMPACT. However, the matches throughout this show were all fairly forgettable, with nothing feeling like a standout bout.

There was plenty of action from both the knockouts and men’s divisions, but there just needed to be a little more. Eddie Edwards and Karl Anderson was a solid main event, but again, an extra five minutes and a slightly more intense pace would’ve taken this show up a notch.

3. WWE SmackDown

It was quite a promo-heavy show on WWE SmackDown this week, but the show went through nicely with a great WrestleMania focus. The majority of the show was built around Daniel Bryan getting injected into the Universal Title picture, and while the answer was fairly obvious, it was well executed.

Edge snapping on both men gives him a grittier personality moving forwards, which changes his character from being similar to Daniel Bryan’s being all about WrestleMania dreams. Rey Mysterio and Dolph Ziggler had a nice encounter, as did Seth Rollins and Shinsuke Nakamura, with these being two strong matches.

The six-man tag was a little rushed and having Big E pinned in such a quick match is questionable. However, the work with Sasha Banks and Bianca Belair was much improved on this show and the development of SmackDown’s undercard feuds between Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn as well as Cesaro and Rollins was excellently done.

2. AEW Dynamite

This show featured some nice matches with Kenny Omega and Matt Sydal kicking things off with a great competitive encounter, meanwhile, Tay Conti got to impress as well on this show. LanceArcher continuing the slow-build of his feud with Sting was also well put together, which is something that fans are certainly interested in.

The backstage segment with Christian and Frankie Kazarian didn’t work for me, but that’s a big selling point for next week. Britt Baker’s promo was excellent on this show, and being able to make the most of her match last week is smart booking.

The main event was a really good match, but the TNT Championship needs some serious focus with an actual rivalry for fans to enjoy moving forwards. Overall, it was a good show, with some nice developing story, with the show flowing well.

1. WWE NXT

Both of the Wednesday night shows were entertaining this week, but WWE NXT felt like it had more of a clear destination to progress storylines. Things were heating up heading into Takeover, and the fact that every segment pushed some element of the two-night event made this show an enjoyable watch.

The work with the NXT Women’s Tag Team Titles was the only real negative, as repeated matches and pointless title, bouts aren’t how to build them. However, the work with a lot of the undercard matches was great, from WALTER battling with Tommaso Ciampa and Jordan Devlin’s story with Santos Escobar continuing to develop as well.

LA Knight losing so early on ins his career was an interesting call, but the build with Roderick Strong seemingly cutting ties with Undisputed Era was nice character development. Plus, the contract signing between Adam Cole and Kyle O’Reilly was excellently done on this show.

