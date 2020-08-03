Long-term storytelling is something fans often criticise WWE for not doing, but Seth Rollins recently explained how his character shows WWE can.

When speaking to Alex McCarthy of TalkSPORT, Seth Rollins discussed how his gimmick has been developing over time, mainly starting after WWE Hell In A Cell.

“If you look at when this whole thing started – really after Hell in a Cell but in earnest Survivor Series last year – until now, it’s obviously been a work in progress,” Rollins said about the Messiah character. “Trying to figure out who I was at the end of last year and then kind of sinking deeper into the character and the personality and what my goal is and why I’m doing this. It’s been an interesting process going from where I was to where I’m at now, but certainly it’s been enjoyable and for me, the artistic side of wrestling is something that has always been super fulfilling to me. A lot of people think it’s just the matches and stuff like that, but it’s not. It’s the storytelling and the characters and at the end of the day, that’s the most important thing about what we do. Establishing characters that people care about. I think one way or another, whether you’re on my side or against me, there is strong feelings about the Monday Night Messiah so yeah, it’s definitely something that I’m very proud of and look forward to cultivating as we move forward into this strange year that is 2020.”

Seth Rollins has been working with Rey Mysterio for some time now, and Rollins praised the wrestling veteran for how he has been part of that from the start. Rollins actually mentioned Mysterio during his infamous speech following WWE Survivor Series 2019, showing how long things have been going on, even in small details.