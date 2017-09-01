Seth Rollins Explains Why He Stopped Using The Curbstomper, Talks New Theme

As noted, Seth Rollins was recently a guest on the Sam Roberts Wrestling Podcast for an in-depth interview. Below are some more highlights from their discussion.

On what led to his WWE entrance music being changed and what he thought about it: “I heard it before the show two or three weeks ago the first time it debuted, yeah. It was a weird thing where I got to RAW that day, [Rollins is told] ‘we need to do something with your music.’ ‘What do you mean? I’ve been using the same song for like three years. Well, what’s the problem?’ ‘Vince doesn’t like that pause.’ He has been hearing the same music for three years! What are we talking about? So they played five different entrances and three of them were just soundbytes, like, [imitates artificial sound effects and guitar riff from entrance song]. And one of them said, ‘Kingslayer’ and it was very seductive almost, like, [whispers ‘Kingslayer’], so, like, the ‘burn it down’ was the best option available, so I was like, ‘okay, do it.’ But it actually worked out well and last week, they put the fire in my entrance video, so I was like, ‘alright, whatever.'”

On the story behind WWE having him stop using The Curbstomper as his finisher: “No more blonde and The Curbstomp is gone, guys. It’s not my fault. Trust me. It’s not like I was [saying], ‘oh yes, I want a new finisher.’ No, they snatched it from me. They took it from me. No, so this is what happened, okay? After WrestleMania, I had won the [WWE] title, and I flew across the country to do the Today Show. For the Today Show, they put together a package of all of Seth Rollins’ awesome maneuvers. At the time, my finish was The Curbstomp.

“So Vince McMahon is sitting wherever Vince McMahon sits on a Monday morning and he’s seeing me on the Today Show and I look good in a suit. I’m representing the company. I look good in a suit. And I’m wearing the title and then he sees this package of me stomping another man’s head into the ground and it being called The Curbstomp on national television. And he thought to himself, ‘well, that’s not a good representation of what I want my top guy to do,’ so he just had a meeting with some of his people, and they decided, ‘well, we don’t need it – we can figure out another finish for you’ and the rest is history. I get it. I hate it. I think it’s silly, but it is what it is and it’s not my company. I’m doing the best I can with it. I get it from a marketing standpoint. I totally understand it. I hate it because it was such a great finish. It was easy and could do it to everybody, but, hey, so it my cool knee now, so let’s start liking that.”

