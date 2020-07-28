Seth Rollins Goes After Another Eye On Monday Night Raw, Dominik Mysterio Attacks

Seth Rollins is apparently not happy with removing the eyeball of lucha legend Rey Mysterio on a WWE pay-per-view (and immediately vomiting).

The “Monday Night Messiah” attempted to teach Aleister Black a lesson this week on Monday Night Raw, instructing his so-called disciple Buddy Murphy to drive Black’s eye in the sharp edge of the ring steps – a scene we’ve become quite familiar with over the past few months.

As advertised, Dominik Mysterio returned to confront Rollins and his crew for the first time since his father was maimed at The Horror Show at Extreme Rules.

Dominik rushed the ring and took down Rollins, but was eventually overcome by the odds. However, after the damage had been done to Aleister Black, the young Mysterio returned with a kendo stick in hand, delivering a wild and frenzied beating on both offenders. Highlights below.