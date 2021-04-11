Seth Rollins Goes Swinging At WWE WrestleMania 37

Seth Rollins and Cesaro put on a clinic at WrestleMania 37 Night One, with Rollins being sent for a swing on the Grandest Stage Of Them All.

The two men had a back and forth match which saw them bring the best out of each other, but in the end, it would be Cesaro who came out on top after swinging Seth Rollins around and then nailing the Neutralizer.

Cesaro impressed throughout the night, and while he did hit his classic swing, he also spun Rollins around in a new move, without using his arms, which gained a big pop from the crowd.

