Seth Rollins On A Desire To “Unify & Rally” Following WWE’s Releases

Following the WWE releases yesterday, Seth Rollins took to Instagram to post a live video reflecting on the situation and what is happening right now.

“For all of us that were fortunate enough at this moment to still be able to have a position where we can collect a paycheck, and we can support those who love us and those around us, I think we have to take it upon ourselves to work harder to make sure that there’s a place for all those that had it worse today to come back to. As a planet, we can rally around the idea that this is only temporary and those that lost their positions and are struggling to figure out what to do next, that they will be able to make it back from this. Whether that’s with WWE or with another organization, or a completely new field, this isn’t the end. I think that if we start fighting among ourselves, it’s only going to make things worse. So, I just encourage everyone to try to come together on this, try to support each other, and lift each other up.”

Alex McCarthy of TalkSPORT then cleared up some of the issues fans were having with Rollins’ comments and how they were being taken out of context. Rollins then responded to that as well, stating that he has a desire to unify and rally behind the industry that he loves during this tough time.

Thanks Alex. I very much understand where all the anger & frustration is stemming from & that’s okay. This is an emotional day for all of us & some folks need to vent. For me, it’s been a lot of sadness & contemplation & a desire to unify & rally behind an industry I love. https://t.co/EP8R2w144G — Seth Rollins (@WWERollins) April 16, 2020

