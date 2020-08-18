Seth Rollins recently spoke with Bleacher Report for an in-depth chat where he spoke about a range of topics including his current gimmick.

The Monday Night Messiah spoke about how he has had a blast working with his current gimmick, both in the ring and behind the scenes.

“It’s only really been in earnest for six months, seven months or so now, and so I’m just starting to dig my fingers into it and mold it into what I want it to be,” Rollins said. “It’s been a blast. It’s been different for me, a different role for me than I’ve played in the past as well. Not just in the ring, but behind the scenes. Time will tell where it ranks, but I’m having a lot of fun with it.”

Rollins also went on to speak about his former Shield brothers and whether or not he stays in touch with them. When it comes to AEW’s Jon Moxley, Rollins admitted they talk from time to time, especially recently due to Renee Young testing positive for COVID-19.

“We still talk from time to time,” Rollins said of Moxley. “I would love to see what he’s doing or how he’s doing or whatever. When his wife [Renee Young] got sick, obviously I checked in on him to make sure he was doing OK and the dogs were good and all that good stuff.”

Rollins also spoke about Roman Reigns, admitting he respects him for working hard right now with his family.

“He’s got five kids now. He’s a busy dude,” Rollins said of Reigns. “It’s not that he’s sitting at home taking his time off. He’s working in a different way. As expected-father-to-be later this year, I can’t imagine having five little crazies running around at once, so kudos to him and his wife for what they’re doing. But he’s doing good and he’s healthy. You see him on social media. He’s working out, he looks like he’s in the best shape he’s ever been.”

Finally, Seth Rollins also spoke about the need for WWE to improve, admitting that they’re working on doing just that every day.

“That’s just pulling a rabbit out of a hat because there’s so many things we all need to work on every day,” Rollins said. “Not just the company, but myself, the talent around me, everyone in the back, the writers, the consistency, the conversations, the communication, everything could be better. “It’s so hard to pick just one thing and say, ‘Ah, that’s going to be the ticket, that’s going to do it.’ It’s a work in progress, and I think going out there and consistently doing your job the best you can and helping other people out would be the best way to move this thing forward.”