Seth Rollins on if He Got Any Backlash For His WWE 2K18 Commercial

About two months ago, 2K released the cover reveal trailer for their annual WWE video game, which Seth Rollins is on the cover of.

In the trailer, Rollins destroys several iconic wrestling items, including The Undertaker’s gloves and hat, and a statue of Andre the Giant.

Rollins was recently interviewed by IGN, and he was asked about the 2K cover reveal trailer. Specifically, he was asked if he received any backlash for the commercial.

“No, I didn’t really expect too much backlash. I thought it was cool and exciting. I got to smash things with a bat. Take off Andre’s head. Burn a bunch of stuff and break glass with my fist. It was a cool experience. We shot it in LA in this abandoned mall, which felt super weird. I know they filmed some scenes from Westworld in there too, which is a great show so I was just excited to be on the same set of that show. It was a really spooky experience to be in an abandoned mall, but I think the spot turned out great. It was a big win for 2K, WWE, and myself.

“There’s certainly an element of responsibility that goes with being on the cover, but I’m just stoked for it. I think it’s awesome for our generation to have a guy on the cover who comes from the group of guys and girls on the road right now who are grinding it out every single day and night. I feel honored to have gotten the opportunity and that I was chosen to be that guy when it could have been anyone from Charlotte Flair to Sasha Banks to Roman Reigns.”