Seth Rollins Picks His All-Time Survivor Series Dream Teams, Shawn Michaels On ‘Canvas 2 Canvas’

Seth Rollins’ Survivor Series Dream Teams

Seth Rollins was recently interviewed by WWE’s Arabic affiliate and put together his dream Survivor Series teams ahead of next month’s annual pay-per-view.

The “Monday Night Messiah” chose Triple H and Shawn Michaels to lead his dream men’s team, with Andre the Giant as their colossal enforcer, and the Legion of Doom bringing the tag team experience.

Rollins’ dream women’s team starts with his wife, “The Man” Becky Lynch, adds in the current reigning Raw Women’s Champion Asuka, plus a trio of all-time great legends – Bull Nakano, Chyna and Lita.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qjkH3BNuBHE

And speaking of the “Heart Break Kid”, the WWE Hall of Famer is featured in the latest edition of Canvas 2 Canvas with WWE resident artist Rob Schamberger, who took influence from a famous French fashion designer for this week’s piece. Check it out below.