Seth Rollins on a Possible Shield Reunion, Cena Makes Appearance

Nick Paglino
WWE.com has published a new article, along with the video below, featuring John Cena making his first public appearance since his loss to Roman Reigns at WWE No Mercy.

Cena was the final keynote speaker this past Thursday night, for the four-day INBOUND 2017 marketing and sales event in Boston. You can hear more from Cena in the Tweet below:

WWE has released the following video, featuring Seth Rollins backstage at WWE Raw tonight.

During the interview, Rollins talks about his big match against Braun Strowman tonight, and weighs-in on a possible full Shield reunion with Roman Reigns and Dean Ambrose:

Nick Paglino
Managing Editor of ProWrestling.com. You can email him at [email protected], and follow him on Twitter at @nickypags.
