Seth Rollins Praises The Undertaker For Reinventing Himself

Seth Rollins was a guest on WWE’s After The Bell recently where he spoke in detail about The Undertaker following The Deadman’s documentary series.

Rollins spoke about how The Undertaker has transitioned himself from being The Deadman to someone who can now share more about himself on social media.

“The smart thing about this with Taker is, he did it at the right time in his career,” Rollins said on WWE After The Bell when discussing The Last Ride. “12-year-old you, if you had seen The Last Ride, it would have ruined everything. But we didn’t have that and he wasn’t in the prime of his career. His character doesn’t work today. There are some weird exceptions, Bray Wyatt comes to mind from an ultra-character perspective who sort of slides by a little bit or gets a pass. The Undertaker character is so supernatural, so now that he’s at this point in his life where he is comfortable transitioning out of the character and into Mark Calaway, it makes it okay for me to watch it and see him being a human being. In the long run, I think it will help him transition into being himself and retirement and whatever the next phase of The Undertaker looks like.” He ended by saying, “He did it cleverly. It wasn’t, one day he’s The Deadman; the next day, here’s The Last Ride. He used the story with AJ Styles to lead him into this place where he’s at and he can be The Undertaker on social media too.” (H/T to Fightful.com for the transcriptions.)

The third episode of the popular documentary series is set to be released on the WWE Network today.