Seth Rollins Provides An Update On Becky Lynch

With her due date fast approaching, Seth Rollins has provided an update on the health of Becky Lynch ahead of her giving birth.
Speaking to WWE Network, Seth spoke about the former Raw Women’s Champion, with their due date taking place in December.
“She’s doing really well. Our due date is fast approaching. It’s crazy to think we’ll be parents soon. I’m sure she’s ready to get back to work just like we all are. But yeah, she’s been so incredible through the entire pregnancy.
In our regular WWE schedule, we’re always traveling and never get to be home. And with my fiancé’s pregnancy, I’ve been able to spend a lot of time at home with her. I wouldn’t have been able to do this on our regular schedule. The timing of that worked out really well. It’s a nice break for me both physically and mentally.”