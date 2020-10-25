Seth Rollins Reflects On The Red Lighting At WWE Hell In A Cell 2019

Seth Rollins was part of WWE Hell In A Cell last year in the controversial match against The Fiend, which he recently discussed.

The match was heavily criticised by fans and a big reason for that was the red lighting that dominated the visuals of it. During a recent appearance on WWE’s The Bump, Rollins admitted he wasn’t aware of the light and told the talent competing tonight to be ready for anything.

“Oh God, survive, I guess,” he replied when asked what’s the best advice he could to the Superstars performing at HIAC on Sunday. “They’re scary matches. I’ve had a lot of different experiences. Let me correct you, I won my Hell in a Cell match with The Fiend, thank you very much. Yes, it was a controversial match, but I still won. “But yeah, I’ve had some brutal ones. You have to go in there prepared for anything. Last year, I went in unprepared for the red lighting; I didn’t think I had to wrestle in red lighting. Yeah, so, those who are competing, you might have to be prepared for lighting changes… It’s an exciting adrenaline popping thing, but it’s one of those deals where after you’ve done it once, you can let other people handle it.”

Rollins also spoke about his interactions with The Undertaker, admitting that he still only sees the Deadman when he gets to talk with him.