WWE Superstar Seth Rollins was a guest on the After The Bell podcast with Corey Graves this week, and made a point to address recent “misogynist” comments made by veteran wrestling personality Jim Cornette.

The eternally controversial announcer did not take well to last week’s major news that Becky Lynch would be stepping away from the wrestling world and handing over the Raw Women’s Championship, at least temporarily, as she is currently pregnant.

Cornette questioned Lynch’s decision to walk away from a lucrative top spot in WWE, claiming that she has “many more years before the Easy-Bake Oven gets shut off”. He also made comments about the former WrestleMania headliner turning into “a raging bitch for the next nine months”

Rollins responded:

“It hurt my feelings on a personal level, because Jim Cornette is someone who is a legend in our industry and he’s someone that I personally worked with in my time at Ring of Honor. For him to come out and say some really negative things – some real misogynist things – about women in general, and pregnancy in this industry, it kind of caught me off guard and made me lose a lot of respect for someone who a lot of people had already kind of lost respect for.” “I was still holding on to hope that somewhere along the lines there was a personal connection between Jim and I, where he would think twice before making some egregious comments about women, and about my wife. I can’t even forgive them. I don’t even want to repeat them on audio.” “The mindset that has to go into that needs to be eradicated all around. It’s just so disgusting. The more I sat and thought about it, and talked about, I knew we had this appearance coming up and we were going to have this conversation, and i wanted to address it. I want to make it very clear that this is something that – I’m so proud of my fiance, of Becky, of what she’s doing and the courage that it takes for her at this point in her career, to make a decision.” “She’s 33-years-old. Once you hit 35 for women you start running risks with these pregnancies. She made an incredibly tough decision, went out on national television and said things the way that she wanted to. The fact of the matter is that she is the most talented woman that I have ever seen in my entire life, and she is going to be just fine being pregnant, making money, and doing alright. So everything that Jim Cornette said is completely nonsense, not just for her but for women around the globe.”

