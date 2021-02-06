WWE
WWE Announces Seth Rollins’ Return To Friday Night Smackdown
WWE officially announced tonight that Seth Rollins will make his return to Friday Night Smackdown next week on the February 12 edition of the FOX broadcast.
Rollins made a surprise return to action this past Sunday night during the annual men’s Royal Rumble match, entering the bout late into the game at #29. He managed to eliminate Daniel Bryan, Riddle and Christian before being thrown over by Rumble winner Edge.
Prior to Sunday’s pay-per-view, Rollins had not been seen since the 2020 Survivor Series match. In story, he offered himself up to Team Raw as a “sacrifice” in the men’s five-on-five Survivor Series match. In reality, he took time off to be with his family as his fiance, Becky Lynch, gave birth to their first child.
WWE
WWE Smackdown Results (2/5): Edge Confronts The Tribal Chief, Cesaro vs Bryan, 3-Way IC Title Defense
WWE Smackdown Results
February 5, 2021
— Graphic: “In memory of ‘The Natural’ Butch Reed”
Roman Reigns and his entourage kicked off the show in the ring, rolling footage of what happened to Kevin Owens at the Royal Rumble. Reigns called out Edge and was pissed off that he went to Raw and NXT instead of just coming straight for the real main event at WrestleMania, him. They were informed that Edge had not arrived at the building yet, and Reigns snapped — “WHY WOULD YOU PLAY GAMES WITH ME?!” The Tribal Chief reminded Edge what happened to KO when he played games, and demanded an answer by the end of the night.
— Singles Match: Dominik Mysterio def. King Corbin. This is third time in a row that these two faced off one-on-one. Corbin attacked Rey before the match and threw him off the entrance ramp. Rey came back and hid under the ring, grabbing Corbin’s leg at the end of the match. Big Dom hit a 619 and Frog Splash to win.
— Announcement: Later tonight we’ll hear from Hulk Hogan about the 33rd anniversary of his match with Andre the Giant at WrestleMania III.
— Singles Match: Cesaro def. Daniel Bryan. Tremendous technical match. If you’re keeping track this is the second time in 2021 that Cesaro has beaten Daniel Bryan clean, first by pinfall and now by Sharpshooter.
— Backstage: Bianca Belair said she had a big decision to make about WrestleMania. She’s not quite ready to make it just yet but she’ll be in the ring later tonight.
— Singles Match: Bayley def. Ruby Riott. Billie Kay was on commentary and at ringside once again trying to hand out her resume and help the Riott Squad, who absolutely did NOT want her there. She tried to help break up a submission at the end, but Bayley ended up getting the win anyways.
Continued on the next page >>>
WWE
Cesaro Agrees To New WWE Contract, Backstage News On Original Plans For Smackdown Gauntlet
While it was recently reported that Cesaro’s contract with WWE is set to expire shortly after WrestleMania 37, the “Swiss Superman” has reached an agreement with the company on a new deal.
Dave Meltzer via the Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Cesaro has at the very least verbally agreed to sign a new contract, although whether he has yet to actually put pen to paper is unclear.
Furthermore, the recent gauntlet match on Friday Night Smackdown that saw a newly babyface Shinsuke Nakamura run the field, only to be screwed by Universal Champion Roman Reigns, was originally a spot planned for Cesaro.
Daniel Bryan was reportedly behind the idea and Cesaro was his original pick to make it to the final bout, before being pinned by eventual gauntlet winner Adam Pearce. However, at the time he had not yet agreed to the terms of a new contract so the decision was made to run with Shinsuke Nakamura in the role instead.
WWE
Triple Threat Intercontinental Title Match & More Set For Tonight’s WWE SmackDown
Tonight’s new episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown on FOX will feature the fallout from Royal Rumble.
Earlier in the week, WWE announced appearances from Royal Rumble winners Bianca Belair and Edge. We now know that Big E will defend the Intercontinental Championship in a triple threat against Sami Zayn and Apollo Crews.
Per @WWE.com, it's @WWEApollo vs. @WWEBigE vs. @SamiZayn for the Intercontinental Championship on #SmackDown!
📺: 8e/7c on FOX pic.twitter.com/CWYUn4v2O9
— WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) February 5, 2021
Additionally, King Corbin will go one-on-one with Dominik Mysterio for a second week in a row. Corbin won their match last week, however Mysterio eliminated Corbin from the men’s Royal Rumble.
We can also expect appearances from Universal Champion Roman Reigns and SmackDown Women’s Champion Sasha Banks following their successful defenses on Sunday.
Stay tuned to ProWrestling.com throughout the night for the latest SmackDown news and results.
WWE Announces Seth Rollins’ Return To Friday Night Smackdown
WWE Smackdown Results (2/5): Edge Confronts The Tribal Chief, Cesaro vs Bryan, 3-Way IC Title Defense
Cesaro Agrees To New WWE Contract, Backstage News On Original Plans For Smackdown Gauntlet
Triple Threat Intercontinental Title Match & More Set For Tonight’s WWE SmackDown
WWE Issues Statement On The Passing Of ‘The Natural’ Butch Reed
WWE Royal Rumble Results: McIntyre vs Goldberg, Reigns vs Owens, Who’s Going To WrestleMania?
WWE Raw Results (1/26): Raw Women’s Title Match, McIntyre – Goldberg Staredown, Edge Provides Health Update
WWE Monday Night Raw Results (2/1): Edge vs Randy Orton, Two Titles On The Line, Royal Rumble Fallout!
Carlito Wants Another Former WWE Superstar To Make A Return
Complete 1/26 WWE Superstar Spectacle Results [SPOILERS]
Pat Patterson Tells The Story Of Coming Out To His Parents & Moving To Boston After Being Kicked Out (VIDEO)
WWE Smackdown Videos: Owens Stuns The Tribal Chief, Obstacle Course, Cesaro Wins Again, Post-Match Interviews
AEW DARK Video & Results (1/19): Lucha Bros vs Chaos Project, Big Swole vs Alex Gracia, Sammy Guevara, Top Flight, More
Cesaro Comments On Beating Daniel Bryan, Nakamura Targets Roman Reigns, WWE Smackdown Top 10
Bayley Reveals Her Mount Rushmore Of Women In Sports Entertainment
Trending
-
WWE2 days ago
Carlito Wants Another Former WWE Superstar To Make A Return
-
WWE1 day ago
BREAKING: WWE Releases Steve Cutler
-
WWE20 hours ago
More Details On Why Lars Sullian Was Released & Plans WWE Had For Him
-
WWE2 days ago
Edge Gives His Thoughts On The Undertaker Calling WWE’s Current Product Soft
-
WWE21 hours ago
Former WWE Superstar Tyler Reks Reveals Gender Transition
-
WWE12 hours ago
Cesaro Agrees To New WWE Contract, Backstage News On Original Plans For Smackdown Gauntlet
-
WWE14 hours ago
WWE Issues Statement On The Passing Of ‘The Natural’ Butch Reed
-
WWE18 hours ago
John Cena Confirms He “Will Be Back In WWE” When He’s Able To