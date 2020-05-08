Seth Rollins Reveals He Wants To Wrestle Edge, Feels There Is Unfinished Business

Seth Rollins recently spoke with Alex McCarthy of TalkSPORT where he made it clear that he wants a match with WWE Hall Of Famer, Edge.

Rollins believes there is unfinished business between them from both this year’s WWE Royal Rumble and when he had previously threatened him on WWE Raw during his time with The Authority. Rollins had teased injuring Edge’s neck back when the Rated-R Superstar was unable to compete, and it has remained a story many fans wanted to see played out.