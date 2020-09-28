Seth Rollins Reveals How AJ Styles Taught Him To Pay It Forward

Seth Rollins recently spoke with SportsKeeda.com where he shared a story about AJ Styles teaching him to pay it forward in wrestling.
The moment comes from when Rollins was just a young wrestler breaking into the industry and he ended up on the same show as AJ Styles. Seth spoke about how Styles picked up a meal tab for the younger wrestlers to help them out, which taught him a valuable lesson.
“The town was about a 5-hour drive, Maybe 6-hour drive away from where I was. And Obviously, AJ was a star, so obviously, the promoter got him a flight. My partner and I, we had driven. We were on the same show, we didn’t interact on the show at all. But we went to eat dinner with a big group later that night and AJ picked up our meal tab. Because he knew that we were young guys just trying to make it in the industry and he still paid for our food when he didn’t have to. I told him thank you. ‘Anything you need, we’ll be there for you’ and stuff and he just told us to pass it on.”
Rollins concluded, “So, that’s something that stuck with me when I was a young man and something that I try to do as I’ve moved into the next phases of my career is pass along the goodwill to the next generation.”