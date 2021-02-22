Seth Rollins recently commented on how much he respects Brodie Lee, labeling him a hero as he creates a workout in his honor.

Rollins spoke with WWE’s The Bump where he discussed Brodie Lee and how much he loved him as a person.

“Oh, wow, I wasn’t expecting to talk about Brodie at all. That one hit me really hard. I was kind of away being a dad when his passing came through; sudden would be an understatement – untimely, to say the least. His family, I love them, and I loved him. I enjoyed every single second I got to spend with Brodie.”

Rollins, who is well known for his love of CrossFit then revealed they made a workout in honor of Brodie, compromised of the things that he liked.