Seth Rollins Set To Host A “Rey Mysterio Retirement Ceremony” On 6/1 WWE Raw

Rey Mysterio is expected to return to WWE Raw next week, marking his first appearance since his eye was slammed into the steel steps, but could it be the last time we see him inside a WWE ring?

WWE is claiming that next week will see Rey Mysterio’s “retirement ceremony,” with the company teasing the idea that Mysterio’s career will be officially coming to an end.

However, the ceremony will be hosted by Seth Rollins himself, so this is more than likely going to be the next step in their current feud after the attack two weeks ago.

Rollins will have a busy night next week on WWE Raw, because as well as hosting Mysterio’s “retirement ceremony,” he will also be in action, going one on one with Aleister Black.