Seth Rollins Takes Credit For Success Of WWE NXT – “There Is No Women’s Revolution Without Me”

There are three absolute truths in life: death, taxes, and Seth Rollins monologuing on Monday Night Raw just to hear his own voice.

The so-called Monday Night Messiah confronted Kevin Owens once again tonight, less than two weeks before they are scheduled to meet in the ring at WrestleMania 36. Rollins tore into his upcoming opponent while bragging about his own accomplishments, making sure to take credit for virtually everything that has ever happened inside the WWE Performance Center in Orlando.

“This building was built on my blood, sweat and tears,” Rollins said. “I had to succeed for people like you – so you could get an opportunity to train in a beautiful facility like this.”

“NXT doesn’t exist without Seth Rollins. The Performance Center doesn’t exist without Seth Rollins. Every single person who has stepped foot in here owes me. There is no Gargano, Ciampa, Undisputed Era, Takeover – there is no women’s revolution without Seth Rollins.”

The former Universal Champion went on to question K.O.’s decision to face him at WrestleMania, accurately pointing out that he’s won numerous titles, defeated Brock Lesnar, Triple H, cashed in Money in the Bank and more – all on the Grandest Stage of Them All.