Seth Rollins Takes Rey Mysterio’s Eye At The Horror Show At Extreme Rules

As promised, The Horror Show at Extreme Rules saw a man remove another man’s eyeball, as Seth Rollins defeated Rey Mysterio in WWE’s first ever “Eye for an Eye” match.

This bloody rivalry began months ago, when the so-called “Monday Night Messiah” temporarily blinded Mysterio by driving his skull into the pointy edge of the ringside steps.

The story branched off in a few random directions, with Rollins and his crew – which right now is limited to Buddy Murphy, but at one point also featured AOP and Austin Theory – mixing it up in the ring with several would-be heroes including Aleister Black and Humberto Carillo.

The lucha libre legend returned to television soon after his son Dominik jumped the barricade on Monday Night Raw, looking for revenge for his injured father in the form of a beating on Rollins.

After Mysterio earned the right to choose a stipulation for his grudge match with the “Kingslayer”, the shocking announcement was made that they would compete in an “Eye for an Eye” match at The Horror Show at Extreme Rules.

WWE had heavily pushed the stipulation that the only way to win the unique bout was to remove your opponent’s eyeball. The actual match saw Rollins and Mysterio constantly trying to impale each other, using kendo sticks, the feet of steel chairs, the legs of a table, and anything else that could conceivable take out a man’s eye.

While many expended some ridiculous, over-the-top gimmick to end the match, the end result was… well, rather uneventful, to be honest. Rollins finally succeeded in driving Rey’s eye into the ring steps, and Mysterio eventually gave up, screaming “It’s out! It’s out!”

While the eyeball itself was a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it kind of thing, screenshots circulated on social media almost immediately that showed a split-second shot of Mysterio holding his face, with what looks like an eyeball in his hand.

Doctors and officials quickly helped the three-decade veteran to the back, while Rollins literally puked all over the floor, clearly contemplating the unholy atrocity that he had just committed for the sake of… winning a professional wrestling match?