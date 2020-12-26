WWE has announced that Seth Rollins will make his return on the New Year’s Day edition of Friday Night Smackdown next week, live from the ThunderDome at Tropicana Field.

Rollins was last seen in the 2020 men’s Survivor Series match, where he sacrificed himself “for the greater good”, allowing Sheamus to hit him with a Brogue Kick en route to Team Raw’s clean sweep over the blue brand.

It was known ahead of time that Rollins was expected to take some time off in December, as his fiance Becky Lynch gave birth to their first child, but that he would only be gone for a short period of time.