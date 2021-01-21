Connect with us

AEW

Several Matches Announced For 1/27 AEW Dynamite & 2/3 Beach Break

Published

1 hour ago

on

The Good Brothers will compete on AEW Dynamite twice over the next two weeks.

Next week’s new episode on January 27 will be headlined by The Young Bucks and The Good Brothers teaming up to face The Dark Order’s Evil Uno, Stu Grayson, John Silver, and Alex Reynolds. Cody Rhodes will also respond to Shaquille O’Neal’s previous comments.


Below is the current lineup for next week:

  • The Young Bucks & The Good Brothers vs. Evil Uno, Stu Grayson, John Silver & Alex Reynolds
  • Jungle Boy vs. Dax Harwood
  • Eddie Kingston vs. Lance Archer
  • Cody Rhodes responds to Shaq

AEW has also announced more items for the special Beach Break episode of Dynamite in two weeks on February 3. That show will be headlined by The Good Brothers and Kenny Omega taking on Jon Moxley, PAC, and Rey Fenix.

Below is the developing lineup for Beach Break:

  • Kenny Omega & The Good Brothers vs. Jon Moxley, PAC & Rey Fenix
  • Tag team battle royal: winners face The Young Bucks at AEW Revolution
  • Thunder Rosa vs. Britt Baker
  • Penelope Ford & Kip Sabian’s wedding with Miro as the best man

Related Topics:

AEW

AEW Women’s Title Eliminator Tournament Coming Soon

Published

1 hour ago

on

Jan 20, 2021

By

AEW is holding another women’s tournament, but this time it’s to decide the number one contender for AEW Women’s Champion Hikaru Shida.

The eliminator-style tournament will feature 16 women in eight first-round matches. In comparison, the AEW World Title eliminator for the men only had eight competitors.


A start date has not been set for the tournament, but AEW has noted it’s “coming soon.”

As of Wednesday, NWA Women’s Champion Serena Deeb was ranked as the number one contender for AEW’s Women’s Title. It remains to be seen if she will take part in the eliminator.

Stay tuned to ProWrestling.com for the latest updates.

Continue Reading

AEW

AEW Dynamite Results (1/20/21): The Inner Circle’s Inner Battle, Nick & Matt Confront Don Callis, -1 Birthday Celebration

Published

5 hours ago

on

Jan 20, 2021

By

aew dynamite

Jump to section

1. -1 Birthday Celebration

It’s Wednesday night… and you know what that means! 

Welcome to ProWrestling.com’s live coverage of AEW Dynamite! Results provided by @dougEwrestling. Follow @prowrestlingcom on FacebookInstagram and Twitter.


Coverage begins at 8/7C!

AEW DYNAMITE RESULTS
JANURAY 20, 2021

ON STAGE SEGMENT

We start with the entire Dark Order on the stage and -1 is on there on 10’s shoulder’s! They’re decorating a cake for him and lighting the candles. John Silver gets on the mic and asks the crowd to sing happy birthday to Brodie! The Dark Order signs with the crowd and they give him a round of applause.

But out comes Luther and Serpentico and he starts to give crap to -1 for calling him stupid. He tells him that he looks stupid and he’s a doofus. The Chaos Project doesn’t like children or the Dark Order. They are going to ruin his birthday he says and the Dark Order starts to attack him. Out comes Th2 to even the odds, but then Hangman Page comes out and dives onto everyone. I guess we’re starting the match?

TH2 & CHAOS PROJECT vs. THE DARK ORDER & HANGMAN PAGE

John Silver is in the ring and he’s getting the best of Serpentico. Silver tags in Hangman Page who. comes in with some clotheslines and then crushes Jack Evans with a spine buster. The match spills with everyone to the outside and Hangman gets up top and hits moonsault onto everyone. More chaos and Colt Cabana puts Luther through the table face first into the cake.

Back in the ring, Page hits Serpentico with a Buckshot Lariat and Alex Reynolds gets the pin for the victory.

Winners: The Dark Order and Hangman Page

After the match, -1 gets on the mic and he tells them that his birthday was 3 days ago and then he hits Serpentico with a kendo stick shot to the head. He grabs some papers and throws them in his face!

In the ring, John Silver asks Hangman Page if he will join the Dark Order. Hangman says he can’t, and he’s done the group thing before and he can’t. He grabs a beer and leaves.

(continued on next page…)

Jump to section

1. -1 Birthday Celebration

Page 1 of 5
12345
Continue Reading

AEW

AEW Official Interferes In IMPACT Main Event; Private Party Next In Line To Challenge Good Brothers

Published

1 day ago

on

Jan 19, 2021

By

For the first time ever, two stars from All Elite Wrestling are next in line to challenge for the IMPACT World Tag Team Championships – and you can thank Tony Khan.

As previously reported, Matt Hardy made a surprise return to IMPACT Wrestling on Tuesday night with his incredibly talented clients Isiah Kassidy and Marq Quen. After petitioning for a match with the Good Brothers, it was decided that Private Party would first face the makeshift duo of Chris Sabin and James Storm, two legends of the TNA tag team division, with the winners earning a future title opportunity.


While Tony Khan has been appearing in “paid advertisements” for several weeks, the AEW President actually stepped foot inside the IMPACT Zone this week. He wasn’t alone, bringing veteran wrestler and AEW producer Jerry Lynn as backup.

The two sat ringside during the main event, and up until the final seconds of the bout appeared to be simply cheering on their wrestlers. It was Jerry Lynn who later hopped the rail and tripped up Chris Sabin, allowing Private Party to deliver their finisher – Gin & Juice – and score the victory.

It has not yet been announced when Private Party vs. The Good Brothers will take place.

Continue Reading

Trending