AEW
Several Matches Announced For 1/27 AEW Dynamite & 2/3 Beach Break
The Good Brothers will compete on AEW Dynamite twice over the next two weeks.
Next week’s new episode on January 27 will be headlined by The Young Bucks and The Good Brothers teaming up to face The Dark Order’s Evil Uno, Stu Grayson, John Silver, and Alex Reynolds. Cody Rhodes will also respond to Shaquille O’Neal’s previous comments.
Below is the current lineup for next week:
- The Young Bucks & The Good Brothers vs. Evil Uno, Stu Grayson, John Silver & Alex Reynolds
- Jungle Boy vs. Dax Harwood
- Eddie Kingston vs. Lance Archer
- Cody Rhodes responds to Shaq
Next week on Dynamite.#AEWDynamite is available on https://t.co/zvOOm4JoWK in select Intl markets from #FITE pic.twitter.com/zAx3tRtdEV
— FITE (@FiteTV) January 21, 2021
AEW has also announced more items for the special Beach Break episode of Dynamite in two weeks on February 3. That show will be headlined by The Good Brothers and Kenny Omega taking on Jon Moxley, PAC, and Rey Fenix.
Below is the developing lineup for Beach Break:
- Kenny Omega & The Good Brothers vs. Jon Moxley, PAC & Rey Fenix
- Tag team battle royal: winners face The Young Bucks at AEW Revolution
- Thunder Rosa vs. Britt Baker
- Penelope Ford & Kip Sabian’s wedding with Miro as the best man
In two weeks!#AEWDynamite is available on https://t.co/zvOOm4JoWK in select Intl markets from #FITE pic.twitter.com/8E2Dx2p99L
— FITE (@FiteTV) January 21, 2021
BREAKING🚨🚨
Just announced for #BeachBreak in 2 weeks
Your main event: @KennyOmegamanX, @MachineGunKA, @The_BigLG face-off with @JonMoxley, @BASTARDPAC, and @ReyFenixMx in 6-man tag action#AEWDynamite is available on https://t.co/zvOOm4JoWK in select Intl markets from #FITE pic.twitter.com/q0xUM1V1CW
— FITE (@FiteTV) January 21, 2021
AEW
AEW Women’s Title Eliminator Tournament Coming Soon
AEW is holding another women’s tournament, but this time it’s to decide the number one contender for AEW Women’s Champion Hikaru Shida.
The eliminator-style tournament will feature 16 women in eight first-round matches. In comparison, the AEW World Title eliminator for the men only had eight competitors.
COMING SOON!
AEW Women's World Championship Eliminator Tournament!
Who will be the number one contender? pic.twitter.com/uaGHUIdZIl
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 21, 2021
A start date has not been set for the tournament, but AEW has noted it’s “coming soon.”
As of Wednesday, NWA Women’s Champion Serena Deeb was ranked as the number one contender for AEW’s Women’s Title. It remains to be seen if she will take part in the eliminator.
Stay tuned to ProWrestling.com for the latest updates.
AEW
AEW Dynamite Results (1/20/21): The Inner Circle’s Inner Battle, Nick & Matt Confront Don Callis, -1 Birthday Celebration
It’s Wednesday night… and you know what that means!
Welcome to ProWrestling.com’s live coverage of AEW Dynamite! Results provided by @dougEwrestling. Follow @prowrestlingcom on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.
AEW DYNAMITE RESULTS
JANURAY 20, 2021
ON STAGE SEGMENT
We start with the entire Dark Order on the stage and -1 is on there on 10’s shoulder’s! They’re decorating a cake for him and lighting the candles. John Silver gets on the mic and asks the crowd to sing happy birthday to Brodie! The Dark Order signs with the crowd and they give him a round of applause.
But out comes Luther and Serpentico and he starts to give crap to -1 for calling him stupid. He tells him that he looks stupid and he’s a doofus. The Chaos Project doesn’t like children or the Dark Order. They are going to ruin his birthday he says and the Dark Order starts to attack him. Out comes Th2 to even the odds, but then Hangman Page comes out and dives onto everyone. I guess we’re starting the match?
TH2 & CHAOS PROJECT vs. THE DARK ORDER & HANGMAN PAGE
John Silver is in the ring and he’s getting the best of Serpentico. Silver tags in Hangman Page who. comes in with some clotheslines and then crushes Jack Evans with a spine buster. The match spills with everyone to the outside and Hangman gets up top and hits moonsault onto everyone. More chaos and Colt Cabana puts Luther through the table face first into the cake.
Back in the ring, Page hits Serpentico with a Buckshot Lariat and Alex Reynolds gets the pin for the victory.
Winners: The Dark Order and Hangman Page
After the match, -1 gets on the mic and he tells them that his birthday was 3 days ago and then he hits Serpentico with a kendo stick shot to the head. He grabs some papers and throws them in his face!
In the ring, John Silver asks Hangman Page if he will join the Dark Order. Hangman says he can’t, and he’s done the group thing before and he can’t. He grabs a beer and leaves.
(continued on next page…)
AEW
AEW Official Interferes In IMPACT Main Event; Private Party Next In Line To Challenge Good Brothers
For the first time ever, two stars from All Elite Wrestling are next in line to challenge for the IMPACT World Tag Team Championships – and you can thank Tony Khan.
As previously reported, Matt Hardy made a surprise return to IMPACT Wrestling on Tuesday night with his incredibly talented clients Isiah Kassidy and Marq Quen. After petitioning for a match with the Good Brothers, it was decided that Private Party would first face the makeshift duo of Chris Sabin and James Storm, two legends of the TNA tag team division, with the winners earning a future title opportunity.
While Tony Khan has been appearing in “paid advertisements” for several weeks, the AEW President actually stepped foot inside the IMPACT Zone this week. He wasn’t alone, bringing veteran wrestler and AEW producer Jerry Lynn as backup.
The two sat ringside during the main event, and up until the final seconds of the bout appeared to be simply cheering on their wrestlers. It was Jerry Lynn who later hopped the rail and tripped up Chris Sabin, allowing Private Party to deliver their finisher – Gin & Juice – and score the victory.
It has not yet been announced when Private Party vs. The Good Brothers will take place.
Timothy Thatcher Remains Undefeated Inside NXT’s Fight Pit
Several Matches Announced For 1/27 AEW Dynamite & 2/3 Beach Break
AEW Women’s Title Eliminator Tournament Coming Soon
Finn Balor To Team With Kyle O’Reilly, Cruiserweight Title Match & More Set For Next Week
NXT Dusty Cup News: Catanzaro & Carter Upset, Two Men’s Teams Advance, Adonis Out
WWE Raw Results (1/11): Triple H Competes, Alexa Bliss Returns, Fire Bolts Get Thrown, More!
WWE Raw Results (1/18): Alexa Bliss Returns To In-Ring Action, Randy Orton Burn Update & Gillberg Appears!
IMPACT Wrestling Hard To Kill Results (2021): Kenny Omega & The Good Brothers vs Rich Swann, Chris Sabin & Moose
WWE Smackdown Results (1/15): Cesaro vs. Bryan, Road To The Rumble Continues
Daniel Bryan Reveals Six WWE Superstars He Still Wants To Wrestle
AEW DARK Video & Results (1/19): Lucha Bros vs Chaos Project, Big Swole vs Alex Gracia, Sammy Guevara, Top Flight, More
Cesaro Comments On Beating Daniel Bryan, Nakamura Targets Roman Reigns, WWE Smackdown Top 10
Bayley Reveals Her Mount Rushmore Of Women In Sports Entertainment
WATCH: WWE Superstars Remember Jon ‘Luke Harper’ Huber In Official Tribute Video
WATCH: Eddie Kingston, Jon Moxley, Darby Allin & More Pay Tribute To Mr. Brodie Lee
Trending
-
Impact1 day ago
IMPACT Wrestling Results (1/19): Private Party vs Chris Sabin & James Storm, Tony Khan In The IMPACT Zone
-
Impact1 day ago
Taya Valkyrie Written Off IMPACT Wrestling
-
WWE2 days ago
Renee Paquette Discusses Whether Jon Moxley’s Departure Impacted Her In WWE
-
Impact2 days ago
AJ Styles Comments On Hornswoggle Dressing As Him For IMPACT Wrestling
-
WWE1 day ago
Matt Riddle Hangs Out With ‘Gillberg’ After WWE Raw Appearance, Continues To Take Shots At Goldberg
-
WWE1 day ago
WWE Reportedly Signs Former EVOLVE Tag Team Champion
-
WWE2 days ago
Serena Deeb Reflects On Working With CM Punk & What She Learned From Him
-
AEW5 hours ago
AEW Dynamite Results (1/20/21): The Inner Circle’s Inner Battle, Nick & Matt Confront Don Callis, -1 Birthday Celebration