Several Matches Announced For AEW Dynamite New Year’s Smash Nights One & Two

It was another big week in the world of professional wrestling, with WWE pushing towards WWE TLC, while the Wednesday Night Wars continued to rage on with two more entertaining shows. There was a real mixed bag of quality this week though, from the in-ring work to the promos and story development. But which show was the best? Let’s Break It Down!

4. WWE Raw

WWE Raw was a real drag this time, which is never a good thing heading into a PPV. The fact that it brought in the lowest viewership in company history was telling, and sadly, deserved due to the poor quality of the show overall. Right from the start and the hokey segment with The Miz reading a WWE version of the Night Before Christmas, it was clear the show was going to be a poor one.

The work with Lana and Nia Jaz was incredibly sloppy, with their match falling way short of the mark as far as the quality people expect. Plus, writing her off television made no sense with the storyline that they had been working up until that point.

The entire show was just kept in a really comedic manner, with a real lack of stories to engage in. Thankfully, it wasn’t all a disaster. Sheamus continues to impress as he and AJ Styles had a great match, but that’s about as good as things got.

3. AEW Dynamite

Much like WWE Raw, it was quite a lacklustre episode of AEW Dynamite this week, which felt like a run of the mill show without much of note taking place. As ever, the wrestling was entertaining, but there wasn’t any big angle or match that felt like it was must-see.

The major tag team match was, as expected, far too chaotic with too many wrestlers involved to possibly make this match work. The women’s tag team segment felt like it was just done to tick a box, with a lot of it being done during a commercial, with this issue continuing to plague the show overall.

The main event served a purpose in pushing Kenny Omega as a dominant champion, but it certainly did no favors for Joey Janela. Overall, the show was serviceable and enjoyable to watch, but it never quite got out of second gear.

2. WWE SmackDown

The go-home show for WWE TLC did a really good job of delivering on the excitement that was needed. Throughout the night, the work with Kevin Owens and Roman Reigns was tremendous, and it really sold the storyline and match as something people should be desperate to see.

The tag teamwork between The Street Profits and Dolph Ziggler/Robert Roode was enjoyable, as they had a good match. However, it’s time for this storyline to move on now, as it’s something that has been shown enough at this point.

Otis beating Shinsuke Nakamura was something that shocked everyone, and their match wasn’t particularly good either, plus Bayley beating Bianca Belair at this point fell really flat, despite the match being good. However, the Sami Awards segment was really great and felt like

1. WWE NXT

The black and gold brand has been on a roll as of late, and that continued on this episode of the show. Every segment felt important and served a purpose. The work with The Way faction was tremendous throughout the night, with Austin Theory and Indi Hartwell progressing within their gimmicks.

The work with Boa and Xia Li continues to be excellently done, with these segments being incredibly well put together. As well as that, Tyler Rust really shone in his match with Tommaso Ciampa, helping to build a brand new name for the brand.

WWE NXT had two Takeover quality matches on this show, with the main event between Toni Storm and Rhea Ripley being a great one. However, the match between Kyle O’Reilly and Pete Dunne was the real show-stealer, and was the best match of the week, with this hard-hitting, back and forth bout being an unbelievable one.

Fourth place=1 point

Third place=2 points

Second place=3 points

First place=4 points

2020 results (each week, the points tally will be added up below):

WWE Raw- 106

WWE NXT- 153

AEW Dynamite- 139

WWE SmackDown- 106