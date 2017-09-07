Several Top Raw, SmackDown, And NXT Stars Left Off Of WWE 2K18 Roster

One of the biggest issues with WWE’s annual video game is that it’s often already outdated by the time it gets released. For example: last year’s game was released three months after the brand split, however, the game didn’t have the new Raw and SmackDown logos, or the new championship belts.

Unfortunately, this year’s WWE game is no different, as several top stars have been left off of the roster. Of course, they could be added later as part of a DLC package, but the fact that a team like the Hardys, who returned back in April, won’t be in this year’s game on its release date — October 17 — is pretty absurd. But, that’s what everyone has come to expect with every WWE 2K game.

So, here are all the current Raw, SmackDown, 205 Live, and NXT stars who won’t be in WWE 2K18 upon release:

Raw:

Elias Samson

Jeff Hardy

Matt Hardy

SmackDown Live:

James Ellsworth

Lana

Mike Kanellis

Maria Kanellis

Shelton Benjamin

The Singh Brothers

205 Live:

Ariya Daivari

Drew Gulak

Lince Dorado

Mustafa Ali

Tony Nese

NXT:

Adam Cole

Aleister Black

Andrade “Cien” Almas

The Street Profits

Bobby Fish

Drew McIntyre

Kyle O’Reilly

Lars Sullivan

Liv Morgan

Heavy Machinery

Ruby Riot

Sony Deville

Velveteen Dream

Zelina Vega

As previously mentioned, some of these names like Shelton Benjamin and the Hardys will probably be added later in a DLC package.