Several Top Raw, SmackDown, And NXT Stars Left Off Of WWE 2K18 Roster

One of the biggest issues with WWE’s annual video game is that it’s often already outdated by the time it gets released. For example: last year’s game was released three months after the brand split, however, the game didn’t have the new Raw and SmackDown logos, or the new championship belts.
Unfortunately, this year’s WWE game is no different, as several top stars have been left off of the roster. Of course, they could be added later as part of a DLC package, but the fact that a team like the Hardys, who returned back in April, won’t be in this year’s game on its release date — October 17 — is pretty absurd. But, that’s what everyone has come to expect with every WWE 2K game.
So, here are all the current Raw, SmackDown, 205 Live, and NXT stars who won’t be in WWE 2K18 upon release:
Raw:
- Elias Samson
- Jeff Hardy
- Matt Hardy
SmackDown Live:
- James Ellsworth
- Lana
- Mike Kanellis
- Maria Kanellis
- Shelton Benjamin
- The Singh Brothers
205 Live:
- Ariya Daivari
- Drew Gulak
- Lince Dorado
- Mustafa Ali
- Tony Nese
NXT:
- Adam Cole
- Aleister Black
- Andrade “Cien” Almas
- The Street Profits
- Bobby Fish
- Drew McIntyre
- Kyle O’Reilly
- Lars Sullivan
- Liv Morgan
- Heavy Machinery
- Ruby Riot
- Sony Deville
- Velveteen Dream
- Zelina Vega
As previously mentioned, some of these names like Shelton Benjamin and the Hardys will probably be added later in a DLC package.
Lana probably is in but in manager form. There are only 2 names that don’t make sense to not be in the roster: Elias and Andrade “Cien” Almas.
I’m not as upset at the ones left off, don’t have the net work so i don’t really know 205 or nxt I get the hardy’s being dlc, its smart to sell them that way gets more people to buy a season pass, at first I thought bigger names were left off
no big loss on any of those names except hardys, drew & shelton…
I won’t be getting the game this year. All the same legends as last year, some cruiserweights and NXT guys I don’t care about. Probably all the same matches and animations too.