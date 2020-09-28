Several WWE Legends To Kick Off Monday Night Raw Tonight With Drew McIntyre

WWE has announced that a host of legends and Hall of Famers will accompany WWE Champion Drew McIntyre to the ring tonight, kicking off Monday Night Raw.

Big Show, Christian, the “Nature Boy” Ric Flair and the “Heart Break Kid” Shawn Michaels will all be on the show this evening, after involving themselves in last night’s Clash of Champions world title match between McIntyre and the “Legend Killer”, Randy Orton.

In the months leading up to this bout, and their previous bout at WWE SummerSlam in August, Orton systematically destroyed each of the legends listed above, as well as Edge, who suffered a legitimate injury and will be on the shelf into 2021.

Big Show attacked Orton just minutes into the Clash of Champions title match, while Christian appeared backstage later on to add to the chaos of the Ambulance Match.

Michaels showed up at the end to deliver a little Sweet Chin Music to Orton, knocking him off the top of the ambulance, while Flair made a brief cameo and actually drove the partially destroyed ambulance out of the ThunderDome.