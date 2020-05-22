The friends of the late Shad Gaspard have created a GoFundMe campaign to raise money for his family, in the aftermath of the former WWE Superstar’s shocking death earlier this week.

Shad was swimming with his 10-year-old son Aryeh on Sunday afternoon outside Los Angeles, when the two were caught in an unexpected rip tide. Lifeguards were clearing the waters and rushed to save the two, but when they could not manage both, Shad insisted they save the boy and return for him.

The tide ultimately pulled him under the water, and the coast guard organized a massive search party with local law enforcement and others that stretched into the night, and resumed the following day. Shad’s body was found early Tuesday morning on the beach.

Any money raised through the GoFundMe will go towards the Gaspard family’s bills and expenses, as well as a college fund for Aryeh.