Credit: WWE

GoFundMe Campaign Created For The Family Of Shad Gaspard

By onWWE

The friends of the late Shad Gaspard have created a GoFundMe campaign to raise money for his family, in the aftermath of the former WWE Superstar’s shocking death earlier this week.

Shad was swimming with his 10-year-old son Aryeh on Sunday afternoon outside Los Angeles, when the two were caught in an unexpected rip tide. Lifeguards were clearing the waters and rushed to save the two, but when they could not manage both, Shad insisted they save the boy and return for him.

The tide ultimately pulled him under the water, and the coast guard organized a massive search party with local law enforcement and others that stretched into the night, and resumed the  following day. Shad’s body was found early Tuesday morning on the beach.

Any money raised through the GoFundMe will go towards the Gaspard family’s bills and expenses, as well as a college fund for Aryeh.

As many of you have heard on Sunday (May 17th) tragedy hit as Shad Gaspard went swimming with his son Aryeh –  when they got caught in a riptide. When the lifeguards went to rescue them, Shad made the ultimate sacrifice and told them to save his son instead.

Family meant everything to Shad so we want to do anything we can to love and support them during this difficult time.

Shad’s friends are coming together to set up this GoFundMe to help his wife Siliana  cover bills/expenses, Aryeh’s future college fund and we invite you to please join us.

Every little bit helps.

Your love and support is greatly appreciated!