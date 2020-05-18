Former WWE Superstar Shad Gaspard has been reported missing after a strong current caught him and his son by surprise on Sunday afternoon.

Lifeguards at the Marina Del Rey beach in Los Angeles scrambled to get swimmers out of the water around 4PM, reports TMZ, due to an unexpectedly strong rip tide.

When lifeguards arrived to help Gaspard, he first instructed them to help his 10-year-old son, according to a witness at the scene. Another large wave then hit the 39-year-old wrestler, and he has not been seen since.

Divers and helicopters were among those who helped search for Gaspard until about 7:30PM when the ocean search was called off. The search on land continued throughout the night, with divers returning to the water Monday morning to begin again.